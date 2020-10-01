‘Do the right thing for our city’ – Khan pleads with Londoners

London Mayor Sadiq Khan says he expects the government to announce that London will shortly be moving into Tier 2 of coronavirus restrictions. MPs in the capital have been told the capital will move into high-alert level midnight on Friday, meaning households will be banned from mixing indoors - including in pubs - from Saturday. Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
London mayor Sadiq Khan has said that he expects the capital to be moved intothe Tier 2 coronavirus restrictions. Mr Khan told the London Assembly: “Finalconversations with ministers are ongoing around this as we meet – but I expectministers to make an announcement to Parliament later today.” He said thedecision was based on “expert public health and scientific advice” about whatis necessary to save lives in the city. “In addition to the restrictionsalready in place, this would mean different households in London not beingallowed to mix indoors,” he said. “Nobody wants to see more restrictions – butthis is deemed to be necessary in order to protect Londoners lives by myself,London council leaders and by ministers.”
London Mayor Sadiq Khan has said that it is likely the capital will pass a "trigger point" to enter the higher Tier 2 coronavirus restrictions in the "next few days".
Home Secretary Priti Patel has met with police officers on Covid-19 enforcement patrol in west London. This comes as the capital is put into Tier-2 coronavirus restrictions.
Millions more people in London and across England will face toughercoronavirus restrictions from Saturday. Health Secretary Matt Hancock'sannouncement means that more than half of England’s population will be underTier 2 “high” alert or Tier 3 “very high” restrictions.
