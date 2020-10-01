Global  
 

‘Do the right thing for our city’ – Khan pleads with Londoners

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has told Londoners who are being asked to make“monumental sacrifices” in the incoming local lockdown to “ignore Governmentpoliticians” who have flouted coronavirus rules.

The capital city is bracingfor Tier 2 restrictions from Saturday, which means a ban on separatehouseholds mixing outdoors – including in pubs and restaurants.


Sadiq Khan says London will move into Tier 2 restrictions

London Mayor Sadiq Khan says he expects the government to announce that London will shortly be moving into Tier 2 of coronavirus restrictions. MPs in the capital have been told the capital will move into high-alert level midnight on Friday, meaning households will be banned from mixing indoors - including in pubs - from Saturday. Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Stricter measures set to be announced for London

 London's mayor Sadiq Khan said he expects the government will announce later that the city will shortly move to stricter lockdown restrictions. "It is my..
London mayor expecting Tier 2 coronavirus restrictions for capital

London mayor Sadiq Khan has said that he expects the capital to be moved intothe Tier 2 coronavirus restrictions. Mr Khan told the London Assembly: “Finalconversations with ministers are ongoing around this as we meet – but I expectministers to make an announcement to Parliament later today.” He said thedecision was based on “expert public health and scientific advice” about whatis necessary to save lives in the city. “In addition to the restrictionsalready in place, this would mean different households in London not beingallowed to mix indoors,” he said. “Nobody wants to see more restrictions – butthis is deemed to be necessary in order to protect Londoners lives by myself,London council leaders and by ministers.”

Mayor: London heading for Tier 2 restrictions in a few days

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has said that it is likely the capital will pass a "trigger point" to enter the higher Tier 2 coronavirus restrictions in the "next few days". Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Coronavirus in UK: Alert level raised in London, stricter measures imposed

'Difficult winter': London tightens lockdown

London is joining a growing number of European cities going into stricter lockdown, as the UK battles a second wave of COVID-19. Lucy Fielder reports.

Priti Patel meets officers on Covid-19 enforcement patrol

Home Secretary Priti Patel has met with police officers on Covid-19 enforcement patrol in west London. This comes as the capital is put into Tier-2 coronavirus restrictions. Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Hancock confirms tougher restrictions for London and other parts of England

Millions more people in London and across England will face toughercoronavirus restrictions from Saturday. Health Secretary Matt Hancock'sannouncement means that more than half of England’s population will be underTier 2 “high” alert or Tier 3 “very high” restrictions.

Londoners banned from mixing indoors

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has announced that the capital will face Tier 2 coronavirus restrictions.

Khan: London virus cases up 50% in six days

London Mayor Sadiq Khan says he expects London to move to a higher tier soon after COVID-19 cases rose by 50% in six days.

Khan urges Government to tackle inequalities leading to minority Covid-19 deaths

Black people are at almost twice the risk of dying from Covid-19 than whitepeople, a new study commissioned by London Mayor Sadiq Khan has found. Mr Khanis urging the Government to tackle the..

