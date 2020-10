Flying paramedics could be a real possibility

Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 02:14s - Published 6 minutes ago

ABC'SMAGGIE RULLI SHOWS US HOWFLYING PARAMEDICS COULD BE ATHING OF THE FUTURE!SCRIPT: LIKE A HERO FROM AMOVIE..POWERED BY A JETSUIT WITHMORE THAN 1000 HORSEPOWER ATHIS FINGERTIPS AND FLAMESSHOOTING OUT OF HIS ARMS.MEET A REAL-LIFE IRON MANRICHARD BROWNING HOPES THISBUZZ LIGHTYEAR TECH - WILL HELPSAVE LIVES NOW RICHARD ISSHOWING MOUNTAIN PARAMEDICS INNORTHERN ENGLAND -HOW QUICKLY THEY COULD JET UPTHE HILLY TERRAIN IN ANEMERGENCY IN TRIALS - THEMEDICS SAY AN AREA THAT WOULDNORMALLY TAKE THEM NEARLY 30MINUTES TO HIKE TO...ONLY TOOK 90 SECONDS IN AJETSUIT.SOT ANDY MAWSON, DIRECTOR OFOPERATIONS/ GREAT NORTH AIRAMBULANCE SERVICE: WITH THISTECHNOLOGY THERE IS THEDEFIBRILLATOR.AND THAT TO ME, THE PROSPECT ISINCREDIBLE.THE FLYING PARAMEDICS CAN CARRYAT LEAST 25 POUNDS OF ESSENTIALGEAR WITH THEM.SOT RICHARD BROWNING, FOUNDERGRAVITY INDUSTRIES: NOT EVENFOUR YEARS AGO THIS WAS SORT OFA CRAZY IDEA // TO SEE IT BEINGUSED AT LEAST IN A MOCKEMERGENCY SITUATION IS REALLYMAGIC IT'S REWARDING RICHARDSAYS HE CAN NORMALLY TRAINPEOPLE IN A COUPLE OF DAYS...AND AS I FOUND OUT - THAT MEANSSTRAPPING INTO A JET SUIT RIGHTAWAY NATS MAGGIE - SUITED UPWITH JETFUEL ON YOUR BACKRICHARD TELLS ME TO TRUST INTHE MACHINE NATS MAGGIE - ITNAT - YOU'VE GOT TO FIND THATSTABILITY BUT FINALLY, IFOUND MY GROOVE NATS MAGGIE:THE ONLY JET SUIT IN THE WORLDAND THEY SAY IT TAKES A COUPLEOF DAYS TO LEARN - BUT IT WASSHOCKINGLY EASIER THAN IANTICIPATED - I MADE IT A FEWINCHES OFF THE GROUND RICHARD:THAT WAS BRILLIANT!

RICHARDSHOWS US HOW IT'S REALLYDONE AND PROVES THAT HUMANFLIGHT - AND WHAT IT CANACCOMPLISH - IS ONLY A MATTEROF INNOVATION.TAG: AND THE REAL TRAINING ISALREADY UNDERWAY - ANDY THATPARAMEDIC UP IN NORTHERN ENGLADSTART HIS OFFICIAL TRAININGTOMORROW AND THE COMPANY THATORGANIZATIONS IN AMERICA HAVEREACHED OUT TO LEARN HOW TO FLYAS WELL.MAGGIE RULLI, ABC NEWS