3D technology could save the live performance industry

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:05s - Published
3D technology could save the live performance industry

3D technology could save the live performance industry

New 3D hologram technology could be the solution to a dearth of live musicduring the coronavirus pandemic, according to one artist.

Singer-songwriterDan Olsen launched the technology, created by Musion 3D, during a performanceat a central London hotel in front of a socially-distanced audience of some 40people.

Olsen, who is from the Faroe Islands but has been living in London forthe last six years, performed live from a studio in Mile End, east London,with his hologram projected into the room via the internet.


