Fans were confused after White House senior advisor Katrina Pierson thanked Ice Cube for his "willingness to step up and work with" the Trump administration, and the rapper took to Twitter to clarify his involvement following some criticism.

Ice Cube on Role in Developing Trump Campaign's 'Platinum Plan' for Black America | Billboard News

The N.W.A. founder responds after a Twitter user calls him out for working with Donald Trump's team...

Also reported by • FOXNews.com

Rapper and actor Ice Cube sparked a flurry of reaction when it was revealed that he advised President...