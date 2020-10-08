Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Leslie Jones on Her New Show Supermarket Sweep: ‘I Wanted to Give Money to Regular People’

Video Credit: People - Duration: 01:40s - Published
Leslie Jones on Her New Show Supermarket Sweep: ‘I Wanted to Give Money to Regular People’

Leslie Jones on Her New Show Supermarket Sweep: ‘I Wanted to Give Money to Regular People’

“If you give somebody $100,00, that's the biggest 'God bless you' you could ever give to somebody," says Jones.


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Supermarket Sweep | Morning Blend [Video]

Supermarket Sweep | Morning Blend

ABC is Bringing Back the Classic TV Game Show - Supermarket Sweep!

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 05:22Published
Leslie Jones Recalls Her 'Supermarket Sweep' Audition [Video]

Leslie Jones Recalls Her 'Supermarket Sweep' Audition

Leslie Jones may be the new host for the reboot of "Supermarket Sweep" but the 53-year-old comedian was a fan long before and even auditioned to be a contestant once with her former roommate.

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 03:10Published