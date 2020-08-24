Live Local: Haunted Books and a forgotten tombstone at East Biloxi Public Library

Video Credit: WXXVDT2 - Published 5 minutes ago

Lace up your shoes and take a stroll with News 25’s Lorraine Weiskopf in today’s edition of ‘Live Local,’ a series you can catch here on News 25 on Thursdays.

He came and talked to- me and told me this - story."

- the books were found in the - father ryan house.

He and his - family would move around with - the books and he claimed a- ghost with long hair and flowin- gown would visit them.- jane shambra, historian, biloxi- library"he gave them to us, we- had - the option of not taking them - but it was just the coolest - story ever and it's probably- one of the oldest things in our- collection as well."- but still, no one has seen the- books' ghost, since their - arrival.- jane shambra, historian, biloxi- library"why haven't we seen - ghosts?

I don't know maybe it's- because he's content that her - ghost is in a library - which is the perfect place to - put her things."- yet some still belive that- they're haunted especially afte- a paranormal team visited the - library and historian jane- shambra asked an investigator t- validate their credibility.

- jane shambra, historian, biloxi- library"can you tell me where - they are at - least and when she pointed she- pointed to the shelves above- where the books are."

- - - - there's more than just haunted- books hidden in the - library's archives... there's - even a forgotten- tombstone discovered by - contractors when they were- demolishing the yankie stadium.- jane shambra, historian, biloxi- library"he calls and goes what- is going on - here there tombstone is anyone- buried here am i going to mess- up something and go oh- what a relief it got left - behind."- the tomb stone was actually a - family mementos left behind by - takecaker of the stadium that - lived there.

The tomb stone was- being transported to athrift- store to be sold before - being rescued by the library.

- jane shambra, historian, biloxi- library"we discovered we could- actually acquire it so we went- over there, got it and put it i- our archives room for safe- keeping."

tune in next thursday as news 25 continues highlighting places of interest along our coast in biloxi, lorraine weiskopf, news