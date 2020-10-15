Global
Hong Kong and Singapore Plan to Open a Travel Bubble
Hong Kong and Singapore Plan to Open a Travel Bubble
The plan does not require a quarantine period.
The Latest: Hong Kong, Singapore agree to new travel bubble
HONG KONG — Hong Kong and Singapore say they have agreed to a bilateral air travel bubble,...
SeattlePI.com - Published
10 hours ago
