Greta Thunberg Chides Amy Coney Barrett On Climate Change Stance Wochit Entertainment - Duration: 00:39s - Published 3 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 00:39s - Published Greta Thunberg Chides Amy Coney Barrett On Climate Change Stance Teenage environmental activist Greta Thunberg had strong words for Amy Coney Barrett. Amy Coney Barrett has a fairly noncommittal stance on climate change. The Supreme Court nominee expressed it during her confirmation hearing earlier this week. “To be fair, I don’t have any ‘views on climate change’ either,” Thunberg wrote on Twitter. “Just like I don’t have any ‘views’ on gravity, the fact that the earth is round, photosynthesis nor evolution ... 0

