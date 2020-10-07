Greta Thunberg Chides Amy Coney Barrett On Climate Change Stance
Teenage environmental activist Greta Thunberg had strong words for Amy Coney Barrett.
Amy Coney Barrett has a fairly noncommittal stance on climate change.
The Supreme Court nominee expressed it during her confirmation hearing earlier this week.
“To be fair, I don’t have any ‘views on climate change’ either,” Thunberg wrote on Twitter.
“Just like I don’t have any ‘views’ on gravity, the fact that the earth is round, photosynthesis nor evolution ...