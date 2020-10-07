Global  
 

Greta Thunberg Chides Amy Coney Barrett On Climate Change Stance

Video Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Duration: 00:39s - Published
Teenage environmental activist Greta Thunberg had strong words for Amy Coney Barrett.

Amy Coney Barrett has a fairly noncommittal stance on climate change.

The Supreme Court nominee expressed it during her confirmation hearing earlier this week.

“To be fair, I don’t have any ‘views on climate change’ either,” Thunberg wrote on Twitter.

“Just like I don’t have any ‘views’ on gravity, the fact that the earth is round, photosynthesis nor evolution ...


