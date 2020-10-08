As Doors Slam All Around Him, Trump Spends Election Run-Up Ranting On Fox News

US President Donald Trump appears to be running out of lifelines to save himself politically.

CNN reports Trump had hoped a range of pivotal events would turn the electoral tide in his direction, but they're vanishing as quickly as Halloween candy.

A coronavirus vaccine hasn't been created.

Nor has a massive stimulus package materialized.

And the investigation into the Clinton Foundation was a bust.