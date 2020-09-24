BRI 10-15-2020

Video Credit: KIMT - Published 9 minutes ago

The med city.

I'm kimt news dr jill biden makes her way to the med city.

I'm kimt news three's isabella basco live with what she's focusing on during this campaign visit for her husband.

Plus?

"* a campaign shake up for the biden harris ticket.

Why kamala harris won't be hitting the campaign trail for a few days./// rochester small businesses are getting a cash boost.

I'm kimt news three's jessica bringe live with where the funds are coming from and how the money can be used.

Many companies are hiring right now.

I'm kimt news three's alex jirgens with what positions that are in demand coming up.

?we've been right now.

Good afternoon and thank you for joining us for kimt news 3 first at 4.

I'm katie lange the race for the white house is in the home stretch.

We're less than a month away from the election... and presidential candidates are campaigning hard to win your vote.

Former second lady jill biden is making her way to the med city to highlight the work of essential workers... that's where we find kimt news 3's isabella basco.

Isabella.... what are you learning?

Here at essex park former second lady jill biden is highlighting the work of essential workers at a get out the vote event.

Joining biden today are union leaders and state representative s.

Tonight at five six and ten hear from biden on her husband's plans to help essential workers amid a global pandemic.

Live in thank you isabella.

Dr. biden also made a stop earlier today in the twin cities.

Workers at a get out the vote event.

Joining biden today are union leaders and state representative s.

Tonight at five six and ten hear from biden on her husband's plans to help essential workers amid a global pandemic.

Live in thank you isabella.

Dr. biden also made a stop earlier today in the twin cities.

Democratic vice presidential nominee kamala harris is making changes to her travel plans.

That's after one of her staffers and a flight crew member tested positive for covid?

"*19.

Now the biden campaign is halting harris' planned stops in north carolina today.

She will remain off the campaign trail until monday.

Biden's campaign manager says neither harris nor biden had any recent close contact with the people who tested positive.

She says both attended gatherings not related to the campaign and were tested before returning to work.

The biden campaign says it is taking the precautionary step as part of president trump and former vice president joe biden will hold competing town halls tonight after the cancelation of the second presidential debate.

Trump's event is scheduled for 7 p?

"*m in miami.

It will compete with a town hall featuring democratic presidential nominee joe biden, president trump objected to the virtual format announced by the commission on presidential debates after his positive coronavirus diagnosis.

As a result, the debate was eventually canceled.

Dozens of small businesses in rochester are getting a financial boost from an anonymous private donor.

The rochester downtown alliance making the announcement today..

Kimt new three's jessica bringe joins us live from downtown with how the funds are being used.

Jessica.

Katie?

"* there are 85 businesss that have been awarded grant funds after an anonymous donor established a one million dollar fund to help owners get back on their feet.

The r?

"*d*a says there are fewer regulations on the funds which allows businesses to use the money as they see fit.

Executive director holly masek says that means businesses can use it for rent relief..

New safety measures..

To try building a website to bring in new customers..

Or covering payroll.

Masek says the money was mainly distributed to retail..

Restaurants and non?

"*hotel hospitality businesses.

She says the goal is to help businesses survive through the winter months when foot traffic tends part of this hope with this grand gesture is that we won't lose some of the great vitality that we have downtown right now and the second part is that this draws enough attention downtown and to the amazing businesses that we have down there that some of our rochester residents will understand while they may not have a million dollars they can make a difference too just by patronizing our downtown businesses.

While deals on amazon and other big business sites may seem tempting as the holiday season draws closer..

The r?

"* d?

"*a is asking you shop local to help support businesses through this difficult period.

Live in rochester?

"* jessica bringe thank you jessica.

The r?

"*d?*a says the funds should be distributed sometime next week.

A new report from the u?

"*s labor department finds americans filing for jobless claims hit nearly 900 thousand this year..

Kimt news 3's alex jirgens is checking in with a mason city employment agency to see what careers are in demand.

He joins us live ?

"* alex?xxx katie ?

"* here at q?

"*p?

"*s employment group in mason city ?

"* their mission is to connect job hunters with employers ?

"* and plenty of positions are listed as being opened on their site q?

"*p?

"*s senior recruiter?

"* justin mayer says the workload has picked up since the pandemic began earlier this year ?

"* with more seeking work ?

"* and employers being able to fill vacant positions usually in a short time ?

"* about 3 to 5 days.

If you're looking for a job ?

"* yu might be wondering what positions are in demand?

Mayer with says it's primarily in the "there were companies that shut down their online orders even.

We've got work with companies that have an online company that completely shut down during the pandemic, and all of a sudden, they opened back up again, and they need this this, and they need it now."

On the state level ?

"* iowa's unemployment rate sits at 5 point 9 percent ?

"* according o iowa workforce development.

Minnesota ?

"* is just slightly higher at 6 percent even ?

"* according to the department of employment and economic development.

Compare that to the national rate ?

"* at 7 poit 9 percent.

Live in mason city?

"*alex thank you alex.

Department of labor data finds that continuing claims fell to just over 10 million ?

"* a significant decline from 25 million earlier stormteam 3 big changes are in store for some... we're talking a freeze warning... kimt stormteam 3 meteorloigist sara knox joins us now.

Sara what are you tracking?

Live tonight: partly cloudy, overnight isolated snow showers lows: low 30s winds: wsw 5?

"*10 mph friday: isolated snow showers, partly sunny, breezy highs: upper 40s winds: w 5?

"*25 mph friday night: increasing clouds, isolated snow showers lows: mid 30s winds: s 5?

"*10 mph we all have to wear masks so we might as well get one that smells good.

You heard me?

"* ?

"(?

"(smells good?

"(?

"( t rolling out masks that will have you craving breakfast./// "this is not an encouraging we all have to wear masks so we might as well get one that smells good.

You heard me?

"* ?

"(?

"(smells good?

"(?

"( t rolling out masks that will have you craving breakfast./// "this is not an encouraging sign."

Minnesota's unemployment rate drop.

Stick around to find out what's behind the "instead of a traditional presidential debate, president trump and joe biden are both holding separate town halls tonight.

I'm debra alfarone at the white house with what