Tenants rights activists said time is ticking on as many as 100,000 people they believe could face eviction or foreclosure.



Related videos from verified sources Demonstrators In Boston, Somerville Call For Extension Of Massachusetts Eviction Moratorium



Activists took to the streets of Boston and Somerville on Sunday, calling for an extension of the Massachusetts Eviction Moratorium. WBZ-TV's Jim Smith reports. Credit: WBZ CBS Boston Duration: 01:49 Published 2 weeks ago IPAK discusses landlord rights during moratorium extension



23ABC breaks down what the eviction moratorium extension means for tenants and landlords. Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield Duration: 04:13 Published on September 2, 2020 Property managers, landlords concerned over eviction moratorium extension



While providing relief for tenants, the extension of the residential eviction moratorium in Nevada has not been good news for some Las Vegas landlords and property managers. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 02:57 Published on September 1, 2020