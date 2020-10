Senate Judiciary Committee Sets Vote On Amy Coney Barrett's Confirmation For October 22 CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:01s - Published 3 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 02:01s - Published Senate Judiciary Committee Sets Vote On Amy Coney Barrett's Confirmation For October 22 Thursday was the final day of confirmation hearings for President Donald Trump's nominee to the high court, Judge Amy Coney Barrett; Skyler Henry reports for CBS2. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this NotComey RT @amjoyshow: Democrats protest #Barrett's nomination as GOP sets Judiciary Committee vote https://t.co/SawatjjgEa via @nbcnews 52 seconds ago Justicequest ⁦@senatemajldr⁩ you will get #barrett but ⁦@SenSchumer⁩ under no circumstances is ⁦@SenateGOP⁩ to get any #COVID19… https://t.co/bLSNF9myk6 57 seconds ago Grandma Roxy RT @GaleTStrong: So evil.... McConnell plots out preelection endgame with Barrett, Covid relief https://t.co/c4aLpkW2tX via @politico 7 minutes ago Marina Marraco The Senate Judiciary Committee has set an Oct 22 vote on recommending approval of Amy Coney Barrett's Supreme Court… https://t.co/Puf5cxqr7Q 9 minutes ago