Wisconsin man becomes 14th person charged in alleged Whitmer kidnapping plot Video Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Duration: 02:32s - Published 22 hours ago Wisconsin man becomes 14th person charged in alleged Whitmer kidnapping plot A Wisconsin man is the 8th person charged by the state and the 14th person charged overall for his alleged role in the kidnapping plot of Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. 0

