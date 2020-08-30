Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

COVID-19 cases rise to record highs in Midwest

Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 02:21s - Published
COVID-19 cases rise to record highs in Midwest

COVID-19 cases rise to record highs in Midwest

[NFA] Wisconsin and other states in the U.S. Midwest are battling a surge in COVID-19 cases, with new infections and hospitalizations rising to record levels - a sign of a nationwide resurgence as temperatures get colder.

But Trump insists he will not allow a nationwide shutdown as a means of slowing the spread.

This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

In what could be an ominous sign of a nationwide resurgence of COVID-19 - Wisconsin and other Midwest states are seeing new infections and hospitalizations rise to record levels.

More than 22,000 new cases of the novel coronavirus were reported on Wednesday across the Midwest, compared to the previous daily record of 20,000 cases.

And some hospitals are seeing a record number of patients for the 10th straight day.

In Wisconsin, more than 85 percent of ICU beds were in use as of Wednesday.

To help ease the strain - in West Allis, a field hospital went up in what has been the home of the Wisconsin State Fair since the late 1800s.

But, the spike in cases goes beyond the Midwest... The number of new COVID-19 cases rose 11 percent in the U.S. last week compared to the previous seven days.

President Donald Trump - who faces criticism for holding large events during a pandemic… and for his lax approach to mask-wearing in the White House - told Fox Business Network's Varney & Co host, Stewart Varney, on Thursday - that he will keep the country open no matter what: VARNEY "What happens if you get a big spike in cases in the United States?

And cases are rising.

What would you do?" TRUMP "We're not doing any more lockdowns and we're doing fine.

We had Florida, we had a spike and the governor did a great job, DeSantis... We're not doing any shutdowns.

No." In an interview with CBS News, Wednesday - Dr. Anthony Fauci said if the case numbers don't come down there will be huge implications: "So what we are seeing unfortunately is upticks in case positivities, test positivities.

That's going to translate as it already is into additional hospitalizations which ultimately are going to translate to additional deaths.

And now we are starting to see an uptick in cases... You know in 37 states." Trump - making a push in the final weeks of campaigning after being hospitalized with COVID-19, has continued to minimize the threat to public health posed by the virus that has killed more than 216,000 Americans.




You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Trump calls Fauci a "Democrat"

 The president also said he'll keep the leading infectious diseases expert around because he's a "nice guy."
CBS News

President Trump Concedes Jesus Christ is More Famous Than Him

 President Trump is giving it up to Jesus Christ ... acknowledging the Christian messiah is more famous than he is. Wow, quite a concession! The President's..
TMZ.com

Watch: Donald Trump brags the only person more famous than him is Jesus Christ

 US President Donald Trump has bragged that the only person more famous than him is Jesus Christ.At his rally in North Carolina on Thursday afternoon, Trump..
New Zealand Herald

Midwestern United States Midwestern United States One of the four census regions of the United States of America

COVID-19 Cases Surging In The Midwest, Western States [Video]

COVID-19 Cases Surging In The Midwest, Western States

COVID-19 cases are on the rise again in the US, according to Business Insider. This is especially true in Midwestern and western states. Experts predict this is the start of a second wave of the outbreak as the fall and winter season sets in. At least 36 states have seen an upward trend of cases this week. Meanwhile, countries like New Zealand have returned to mostly normal pre-COVID social behaviors. They attribute this to early action, taking isolation seriously, and trusting scientists.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:39Published

Fall foliage season is here! Despite chilly weather, colors are still 'vibrant' in parts of Northeast, Midwest

 Chilly weather in the Northeast and Midwest has put leaf-peeping season slightly ahead of schedule. But colors are still vibrant.
 
USATODAY.com

Biden pledges to make Roe v. Wade "law of the land"

 Even with Roe intact, access to abortion is hanging on by a thread in states across the South and Midwest.
CBS News
U.S. records over 7 million COVID-19 cases [Video]

U.S. records over 7 million COVID-19 cases

The number of novel coronavirus cases in the United States topped 7 million - more than 20% of the world's total - as Midwest states reported spikes in COVID-19 infections in September, according to a Reuters tally. Freddie Joyner has more.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:45Published

Coronavirus Coronavirus Subfamily of viruses in the family Coronaviridae

COVID-19 reportedly killing 1,000 per day in Europe [Video]

COVID-19 reportedly killing 1,000 per day in Europe

Coronavirus cases in France have gone up by nearly a third in just one day.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:25Published
France Coronavirus pandemic: Macron orders anti-virus curfew. [Video]

France Coronavirus pandemic: Macron orders anti-virus curfew.

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 03:25Published

How to sort out symptoms of COVID-19 from other viruses as cold and flu season approaches

 Flu, cold or COVID-19? With coronavirus rising in 37 states, Dr. David Agus addresses the symptoms and advises when one should get tested for the viruses.
CBS News

AP Top Stories October 15 A

 Here's the latest for Thursday October 15th: Senate Judiciary Committee to consider Barrett nomination; Trump holds rally in Iowa; Coronavirus cases and deaths..
USATODAY.com

Wisconsin Wisconsin State in the upper Midwest region of the United States

Alabama football coach Nick Saban tests positive for COVID-19

 Six-time national champion football coach Nick Saban tests positive for COVID-19 as coronavirus cases appear within SEC football teams. States like Wisconsin..
CBS News
Wisconsin field hospital ready as cases surge [Video]

Wisconsin field hospital ready as cases surge

Video released by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services showed how the facility, ready to receive patients, looks inside.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:50Published

Wisconsin sees record coronavirus cases and deaths as Midwest hot spots rage

 Wisconsin set records for most daily coronavirus cases and deaths the state has ever seen, and it comes as hot spots surge across the Midwest. Adriana Diaz..
CBS News

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Remdesivir has 'little effect' on Covid-19 death risks, WHO study reveals

 Remdesivir does not improve Covid-19 survival odds, a large World Health Organisation (WHO) trial of it and three other treatments has ruled.More than 11,200..
New Zealand Herald

PM calls for ramping up of Covid testing, sero surveys

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday called for ramping up of testing and sero-surveys even as he reviewed the ongoing research to develop drugs, vaccines..
IndiaTimes

'Get the kids back to school': Trump uses son's COVID-19 diagnosis to push for reopening

 Barron Trump's positive test for COVID-19 has become part of his father's push to physically reopen schools. The 14-year-old has since tested negative.
USATODAY.com

Rossi tests positive for Covid-19, to miss Aragon MotoGP

 LONDON - Nine-times world champion Valentino Rossi has tested positive for Covid-19 and will miss this weekend's Aragon MotoGP, the Yamaha rider said on..
WorldNews

Anthony Fauci Anthony Fauci American immunologist

Trump swipes at Fauci over mask guidance

 Donald Trump attacked the credibility of infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, during a rally in North Carolina. Trump offered a reminder that Fauci at..
USATODAY.com

Trump tries to blame Fauci for his decision to not wear a mask

 Donald Trump criticized Anthony Fauci for initially telling...
WorldNews

Fauci blasts herd immunity proposal embraced by White House as 'total nonsense'

 Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, on Thursday called a herd immunity proposal being embraced by the White House “total nonsense.”..
WorldNews

Fox Business Fox Business American business channel

Donald Trump says he’d support a virus relief package in excess of $1.8 trillion

 President Donald Trump said he’d support a virus relief package in excess of $1.8 trillion — his administration’s most recent negotiating proposal — and..
WorldNews

Trump has approved revised COVID-19 relief package

 U.S. President Donald Trump has approved a revised COVID-19 relief package in the negotiations with congressional Democrats, White House's National Economic..
WorldNews

US election: Donald Trump's 55-minute rant in first post-diagnosis interview

 Donald Trump today gave his first public interview since testing positive for the coronavirus, and it was quite something.The US President phoned in to Fox..
New Zealand Herald
Pelosi knocks down talk of 'skinny' stimulus bills [Video]

Pelosi knocks down talk of 'skinny' stimulus bills

[NFA] U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday said legislation to help airline companies survive the fallout could only move through Congress with guarantees that lawmakers will work on a more comprehensive aid bill to help the unemployed, small businesses and revenue-depleted state and local governments. Conway G. Gittens reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:30Published

White House White House Official residence and workplace of the President of the United States

President Trump campaigns in Iowa, after first lady reveals their son Barron had COVID too

 First lady Melania Trump revealed that their son Barron contracted COVID-19 around the same time she and President Trump were diagnosed. She says he has since..
CBS News
White House Embraces Herd Immunity Declaration [Video]

White House Embraces Herd Immunity Declaration

During a White House discussion on Monday, two administration officials cited a petition arguing against lockdowns.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:59Published

Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Philippines: Duterte's popularity soars to record high [Video]

Philippines: Duterte's popularity soars to record high

Philippine president has long been criticised for his authoritarian style since he took office in 2016, but his approval ratings are at record highs.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:25Published
U.S. coronavirus cases top 6 million [Video]

U.S. coronavirus cases top 6 million

U.S. cases of the novel coronavirus surpassed 6 million on Sunday as many states in the Midwest reported increasing infections, according to a Reuters tally. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:43Published