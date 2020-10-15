Fulgham Quickly Earning Respect Of Eagles Teammates, Developing Rapport With Wentz

Colin Cowherd: Carson Wentz doesn't get enough credit for his ability to make big plays | THE HERD



Colin Cowherd discusses the Week 7 matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New York Giants. Hear why Colin is impressed with Carson Wentz's ability to carry a badly injured Eagles team. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 04:18 Published 1 week ago

Nick Wright: Philadelphia Eagles rally to defeat NY Giants in WK 7 & Wentz delivers | FIRST THINGS FIRST



Nick Wright and Brandon Marshall break down the Philadelphia Eagles win over the New York Giants in week 7. Both feel this game was more about the Eagles coming back and Carson Wentz stepping up rather.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 04:27 Published 1 week ago