Poudre Fire Helped To Rescue Donkeys From The Cameron Peak Fire Video Credit: CBS 4 Denver - Duration: 00:24s - Published 2 minutes ago Poudre Fire Helped To Rescue Donkeys From The Cameron Peak Fire Poudre Fire shared photos of firefighters rescuing donkeys while helping with the Cameron Peak fire. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources New mandatory evacuations ordered for areas surrounding Cameron Peak Fire



New mandatory evacuations were issued Saturday evening for areas close to the Cameron Peak Fire as fire activity grew quickly, putting off smoke and ash across Larimer County. Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel Duration: 01:43 Published on September 7, 2020