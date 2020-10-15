|
|
|
Ray McGuire Leaves Citigroup To Run For Mayor Of NYC
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York
- Duration: 00:29s - Published
A top Wall Street executive says he's running for mayor of New York City.
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Ray McGuire, one of the senior-most Black executives on Wall Street, is leaving his job at Citigroup...
Newsmax - Published
|
Business leaders encouraged Mr. McGuire to seek the Democratic nomination, saying his background...
NYTimes.com - Published
|
Tweets about this
|