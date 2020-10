Canada-US border to remain closed as long as COVID-19 cases are up Video Credit: WKBW Buffalo - Duration: 02:24s - Published 3 minutes ago Canada-US border to remain closed as long as COVID-19 cases are up Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau revealed on a Winnipeg radio station that the Canada-U.S. border would remain closed to non-essential travel until the United States lowers its COVID-19 infections. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this