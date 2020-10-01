Doggy Can't Get Past Territorial Kitty

Occurred on March 4, 2020 / Belfast, Northern Ireland, UKInfo from Licensor: "I recorded my dog at home in Belfast, he's called Brewster and he's trying to get into the living room past our cat called Kit, but as you can see the cat is definitely the boss lol the cat she is 17 and our dog is 8 years old!

They are adorable and I love them both loads."