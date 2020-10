Workers for the U.S. Census bureau made a final push to get to hard-to-count and hard-to-reach groups after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in favor of the Trump administration to end field operations early.



Tweets about this amberlittlejohn RT @ChloeMorello: We had 6+ gov’t workers knocking on our front door to check we had done the #USCensus... where’s the same energy for voti… 3 hours ago Arthur Mondale RT @WPTV: Census workers make 'hard-to-reach' final push in underrepresented Palm Beach County communities https://t.co/9EJTB4RNGz reports… 8 hours ago WPTV Census workers make 'hard-to-reach' final push in underrepresented Palm Beach County communities… https://t.co/wxgOYmBAWh 9 hours ago MiddleclassVote Census workers make final 'hard-to-reach' push https://t.co/tRnjv9VFCQ 9 hours ago Chloe We had 6+ gov’t workers knocking on our front door to check we had done the #USCensus... where’s the same energy fo… https://t.co/WRrfS00aOv 10 hours ago The Coalition 🏳️‍🌈 RT @mrortegany: Doing the Census is one important way this generation can look out for the next and make sure New Yorkers get what they are… 4 days ago Corey Ortega Doing the Census is one important way this generation can look out for the next and make sure New Yorkers get what… https://t.co/o5TfNAI3Hr 4 days ago