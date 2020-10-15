Huntsville mayor announces changes to Office of Multicultural Affairs

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published 2 weeks ago

During his huntsville state of the city address -- mayor tommy battle announced a change to of part of his administration.

Through recommendation s from our community, i'm restructuring our office of multicultural affairs to become the office of diversity, equity and inclusion.

We're going to expand our staff and program to represent the needs and goals of our community.

Waay 31's will robinson-smith spoke with the director of multi-cultural affairs and one of the groups his office is working with to make these changes.

Laurie mccaulley, president, national coalition of 100 black women, greater huntsville chapter 'multicultural' is so limited.

We wanted to expand the definition by bringing in diversity and inclusion.

Laurie mccaully is one of the many voices helping shape the future office of diversity, equity and inclusion.

She is the president of the huntsville chapter of the national coalition of 100 black women.

On a lot of the committees that the city has, the african-american woman voice is absent.

And so, how do you bring that in?

That task is being helmed by kenny anderson.

He said conversations about inclusion and representation have been ongoing for years and got an extra boost by some of the protests over the summer following the killing of george floyd.

Kenny anderson, director, office of multicultural affairs the most effective way to do that is to expand the scope of the municipal government's office of multicultural affairs to reflect that and to also align itself with national strategic initiatives that represent the best in what we're trying to do in terms of addressing all of the issues and representing all of the people.

During my conversation with mayor tommy battle on wednesday -- he said the new office will not only focus on different cultures, but also age groups.

Tommy battle, mayor, city of huntsville to add some generational work with some of the colleges and universities, some of the young professionals who are coming into town, going all the way down to high schools.

Anderson says a big part of that will be having the data to look back and see how successful or not their future steps will be.

Who are we overlooking?

Who's missing?

What gaps exist?