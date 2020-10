Black Activists Demand Answers From Mpls. Leaders About Crime Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 01:49s - Published 1 minute ago Black Activists Demand Answers From Mpls. Leaders About Crime Some Black activists are calling out city leadership for the recent uptick in crime in Minneapolis,, reports Kate Raddatz (1:49).WCCO 4 News At 5 - October 15, 2020 0

