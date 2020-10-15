🦋MendingMindz Psychotherapy🦋🇺🇸💙🌊👸👩🎓🙏✊🗳 RT @people: Tearful John Legend Dedicates 'Never Break' to His Wife at BBMAs: 'This Is for Chrissy' https://t.co/WXwK0r7fP4 6 minutes ago
GALIOTmalachie RT @people: Tearful John Legend Dedicates 'Never Break' to His Wife at BBMAs: 'This Is for Chrissy' https://t.co/OeRWLdE8IB 3 hours ago
John Legend dedicates Billboard Music Awards performance to wife Chrissy TeigenJohn Legend delivered an emotional performance of 'Never Break' at the Billboard Music Awards in Los Angeles.
From Lizzo’s Vote Dress to John Legend’s Touching Tribute, Here’s What You Missed at the BBMAsFrom Lizzo’s Vote Dress to John Legend’s Touching Tribute, Here’s What You Missed at the BBMAs.Let’s break down the best moments just in case you missed it.Lizzo stepped out onto the BBMAs..
Here are the top highlights from the socially-distanced 2020 Billboard Music AwardsThe 2020 Billboard Music Awards delivered some big moments after being delayed over 5 months and relocated to Los Angeles due to the pandemic.