Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

John Cena Marries Girlfriend Shay Shariatzadeh in Florida

Video Credit: People - Duration: 00:54s - Published
John Cena Marries Girlfriend Shay Shariatzadeh in Florida
The couple have been linked since March 2019

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

John Cena Marries Girlfriend Shay Shariatzadeh in Secret Ceremony

John Cena took his WWE catchphrase, "You Can't See Me," quite literally when he secretly married...
E! Online - Published Also reported by •WorldNewsTMZ.comZee NewsAceShowbiz


John Cena ties the knot with lady love Shay

Wrestler turned actor John Cena has tied the knot with girlfriend Shay Shariatzadeh after a year of...
IndiaTimes - Published Also reported by •Zee News


John Cena, 16-time WWE champion and Hollywood star, finally gets married

John Cena, the 16-time WWE champion and also a Hollywood star, has finally tied the knot with his...
DNA - Published


Tweets about this

gabbymccoy12

Gabby RT @people: John Cena Marries Girlfriend Shay Shariatzadeh in Florida https://t.co/UWREUaI4e1 1 hour ago

JUNEBARBIELOVE

 Junekimbarbie love is everywhere 🎭🍓 RT @PopCrave: John Cena marries long-time girlfriend Shay Shariatzadeh in Tampa, Florida. 🔗: https://t.co/nXtPcgInzS https://t.co/1qmEbSNP… 1 hour ago

BlancoTarantino

Blanco Tarantino TV John Cena marries long-time girlfriend Shay Shariatzadeh in Tampa, Florida. https://t.co/RsAmQ41HOF 2 hours ago

Martinez4Edwin

Edwin RT @people: John Cena Marries Girlfriend Shay Shariatzadeh in Florida https://t.co/IJdwqYBInN 2 hours ago

zmesser54

Zach Messer RT @enews: #WWE star John Cena has married his girlfriend Shay Shariatzadeh after dating for less than two years. Everything we know about… 2 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

John Cena marries Shay Shariatzadeh [Video]

John Cena marries Shay Shariatzadeh

John Cena married Shay Shariatzadeh in Tampa, Florida, on October 12th, according to official records.

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 00:52Published
Trending: John Cena Weds [Video]

Trending: John Cena Weds

John Cena tied the knot with his girlfriend Shay Shariatzadeh at an attorney's office in Tampa.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:33Published
John Cena reportedly marries in Florida [Video]

John Cena reportedly marries in Florida

Wrestler and actor John Cena has reportedly quietly married his fiancee, Shay Shariatzadeh, in Florida.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:44Published