Video Credit: WLFI - Published 5 days ago

He was also found not guilty of attempted murder in connection to the August 2019 shooting.

That killed drequan burglar.

He was also found not guilty of attempted murder in connection to the shooting at romney meadows.

News 18's joe paul is live at the courthouse.

He was at the jury trial today and spoke with the victim's family.

He joins us live to share what they had to say.

Joe?

Burglar's sisters told me was full of life, he was bign and he put his family first and loved jonath outside with burglar the night he was killed.

Hastings was also accused of attempted murder of simpson.

But the jury was told during the trial that attempted murder is harder to prove.

That's because the prosecution must show specific intent.

The jury spent about two hours in deliberation.

That was after the prosecution and defense made their closing arguments.

Raashay and raashari langford said all they want is to get their brother back.

I'm thankful, i'm very thankful for the verdict, but it's not going to bring my brother back.

Like, it's different from him actually being here with his family, his kids, his babies.

Hastings shook his head and glanced around the courtroom as the judge read the verdict.

But overall he didn't show much emotion.

His family members on the other hand rushed out of the courtroom in tears.

The jury also decided hastings can receive an enhanced sentence for using a gun during the crime.

He faces 45 to 65 years for the charg and fs for the firear his sentencing scheduled from 10 in the ntil noon on december 22ne in af, news 18.

A colfax man