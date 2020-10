Zamboni quickly catches fire on ice rink, driver uninjured Video Credit: USA Today News (Domestic) - Duration: 00:33s - Published 2 hours ago Zamboni quickly catches fire on ice rink, driver uninjured Hockey players and spectators at a Rochester, New York, ice rink were shocked by a bizarre spectacle as a Zamboni burst into flames. 0

