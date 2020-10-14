Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Local schools participate in ‘the Great Shakeout’ earthquake drill

Video Credit: WXXV - Published
Local schools participate in ‘the Great Shakeout’ earthquake drill

Local schools participate in ‘the Great Shakeout’ earthquake drill

Today, Mississippi schools, including some in Harrison County, took part in the ‘Great Shakeout’ Earthquake drill.

- today mississippi schools,- including some in harrison- county- took part in the great shakeout- earthquake drill.

- the mississippi emergency - management agency - encouraged mississippians to- take part in this self led dril- that was held at 10:15 a.m.

- for those who participated, the- steps of the drill included,- dropping to the ground, taking- cover under a sturdy table or - desk to protect your head and - neck, and then holding on to- the table until shaking stops.- although earthquakes are not th- common natural- disasters here, mississippi - often receives shocks from- neighboring states and it's - better to be




You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

California to Practice Great ShakeOut Earthquake Drill Thursday

California will practice its annual Great ShakeOut earthquake drill this Thursday, Oct. 15. More than...
Newsmax - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Great Shakeout Goes Virtual [Video]

Great Shakeout Goes Virtual

Students in distance learning will still be expected to participate in the annual earthquake drill. Jasmine Viel and Suzanne Marques report.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:36Published
Today is the annual Great Nevada Shakeout [Video]

Today is the annual Great Nevada Shakeout

Today is the annual Great Nevada Shakeout - a day dedicated to teaching people what to do in case of an earthquake. The Drop, Cover and Hold On drill takes place for one minute.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:39Published