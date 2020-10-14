Local schools participate in ‘the Great Shakeout’ earthquake drill

Video Credit: WXXV - Published 4 days ago

Today, Mississippi schools, including some in Harrison County, took part in the ‘Great Shakeout’ Earthquake drill.

