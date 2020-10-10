IPL 2020: KXIP bowled really well, says Chris Morris

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) got defeated by Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) by 8 wickets in the IPL 2020 match at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Oct 15.

Chris Morris said, "I did feel enough, the wicket was little bit slower towards the end.

They (KXIP) bowled really well.

After the game, you can only say, we should have done this or that but I think we had enough runs." Royal Challengers Bangalore is currently on 3rd position in this season.