IPL 2020: KXIP bowled really well, says Chris Morris

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) beat Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 8 wickets in the IPL 2020 match at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Oct 15. After winning match, bowler Murugan Ashwin said, "It's good to get a win. Chris Gayle coming back to our side gave us so much so energy. The mood of the team was high. I am really happy that we won a game. We knew we were playing good cricket, it's just about going over the line. I am really happy that the bowl was coming out really well. I was watching previous games for the wickets and even watched RCB game to observe their spinner and obviously, I took cue from them. I just wanted the bowl to stick on the wicket. I am happy that I was able to do that, happy that we were able to get wickets in the middle and could contribute to the team." Kings XI Punjab is currently on 8th position this season.
Kolkata Knight Riders wicketkeeper captain Dinesh Karthik on October 10 said that his team tried to put in-form batsman of KXIP, KL Rahul, on non-striker end to put pressure on them, and that plan was executed beautifully by bowler Prasidh Krishna. "It's not easy for a spinner bowler in the death overs but the way he bowled was really good," said Karthik, praising Prasidh. Kolkata Knight Riders beat Kings XI Punjab by 2 runs, in Abu Dhabi on October 10.
Royal Challengers Banglore (RCB) marked an 82-run victory over Kolkata Knight Riders in Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Oct 12. Virat Kohli led-RCB restricted Dinesh Kartik led KKR to 112/9. KKR got a moderate start but its middle order collapsed soon after Shubham Gill got out. KKR skipper Dinesh Karthik praised AB de Villiers' performance in today's match. He said, "I think the pitch was a little bit slow, the wicket got a little slower. An ideal bat first kind of wicket. I think at various points of time, we had opportunities to create a little bit win rows but we got away with a few shots. The good thing was we bowled good areas but they played some great shots too. AB de Villiers showed why he is a very good player. It is not easy to score 80 runs in 5 over but he made it look much easier than it was."
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), on back of their all-round bowling performance knocked out Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Sharjah Cricket Stadium on October 12. Performing with the bat first, RCB set a target of 194/2 with AB de Villiers' not out 73 run-inning. Later, the bowlers took charge and restricted KKR from getting the total. Washington Sundar and Chris Morris gave a brilliant performance by picking 2 wickets each. Sundar over team's win said, "I have been trying to keep simple in the game and that is what is working for me in this season. I didn't want to try new thing as we were playing in Sharjah and this is an important win for us." He further said, "The wicket slowed down a bit, before the game started we did feel that it might slow down as the game progresses. The way AB de Villiers batted literally made a difference."
Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders will lock horns at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on October 16. Mumbai Indians Head Coach Mahela Jayawardena said that every team member is ready rock on field. While talking on changes in the team at a press conference, Jayawardena said, "Everyone understands that everyone is as important as the players who are going out at filed. It makes a healthy rivalry in the group and a healthy competition. We just monitored every one attitude and their focus. Depending on it we might make certain changes, we make rotation so every player is ready to perform at any given time."Mumbai Indians is on 2nd position in the table of IPL.
Delhi Capitals beat Rajasthan Royals by 13 runs in the 30th IPL match at Dubai on Oct 14. Shikhar Dhawan and Shreyas Iyer scored their respective half-century to guide Delhi Capitals to a 13-run win over Rajasthan Royals. After winning the match, Shikhar Dhawan said, "Till 10th over, both the teams were equal and they were quite close to bowl-to-bowl run and then, we spoke that we have to keep the positive energy going and keep believing that we can pull the game from there and we knew that they don't have experience down the order so we can get wickets up there. The game changed quickly and everyone responded very nicely." He further said, "My mindset was to play positive only. We knew that wickets were getting a little bit slower so it was important to score runs in first six overs. Especially, when we lost two wickets early but still we kept the flow going. It was good fun. Glad that we ended up winning the game." Delhi Capitals is currently on the first position in this season.
Rajasthan Royals got defeated by Delhi Capitals by 13 runs in the 30th IPL match at Dubai on Oct 14. RR's bowling coach, Sairaj Bahutule said, "I think partnerships are very important. The way Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler gave us the start. I don't think we needed to lose those many wickets especially that run-out. The most important was wicket of Stokes, which we lost and I think the run-out also very crucial, which probably could've been avoided. I think if Sanju Samson wouldn't get out, we would've taken the match deeper and get these runs." He further said, "For this game, we should've got those runs. It is, obviously disappointing but there are six more games to go and I am sure the boys are hurting. The only for up is up and make sure we play good cricket in coming time and win at least 4 or 5 games out of 6." Rajasthan Royals is currently on 7th position in this season.
Royal Challengers Bangalore all-rounder Chris Morris on October 11 expressed happiness over his stunning performance against Chennai Super Kings. "Big butterflies, fought like my test debut again. Happy to get on the park, any contribution I can do in the team is satisfying for myself,"
Rajasthan Royals (RR) defeated Sun Risers Hyderabad (SRH) by five wickets in the 26th match of Indian Premier League (IPL) at Dubai International Stadium on October 11. While speaking in post-match PC, SRH head coach Trevor Bayliss said, "We were in a good position in the match. Lot of good things we did throughout this match. We just concentrate on the positives and work on some negatives and make it better next time."
Kolkata Knight Riders beat Kings XI Punjab by 2 runs, in Abu Dhabi on October 10. Mayank Agarwal, KXIP's batsman praised bowler Arshdeep Singh by saying that he is being bowling really well. Singh also..