Seniors receive temporary tattoos!

Residents at Trenton Village Assisted Living Facility enjoy a wild day with temporary tattoos!

With Covid-19 and quarantine, times have been extra hard on nursing homes and assisted living facilities.

Workers at Trenton Village brought joy to their residents with temporary tattoos.

The residents were able to choose from a variety of tattoos, including flowers, animals, and bows, and have the washable tattoo placed on their arms, feet, and even forehead!