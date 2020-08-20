Global  
 

Telangana flood: Death toll rises to 50

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:23s - Published
The death toll due to heavy rain and flash floods has risen to 50 in Telangana.

Water recedes from some parts of the Hyderabad on Oct 15.

Heavy rainfall has caused severe water-logging in parts of the district.

The normal lives got affected in several areas including Ramanthapur and Amberpet.


Telangana rains, flash floods: 50 dead, losses estimated at Rs 5,000 crore

 The total losses, however, are estimated to be around Rs 5000 crores.
DNA

Telangana suffered Rs 5,000 crore loss due to floods: KCR

 In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he urged the Centre to release Rs 1,350 crore immediately for rehabilitation and relief works.
DNA
EJ Espresso: Telangana rain fury; Gurugram to get its own 'Air Lab' [Video]

EJ Espresso: Telangana rain fury; Gurugram to get its own 'Air Lab'

Telangana rain fury claims 30 lives, 15 in Hyderabad alone. Fingers crossed as cinema halls, schools start to reopen. Veteran actor Soumitra Chatterjee tests negative for Covid. And Gurugram to get its own 'Air Lab' to help keep air pollution in check. All the news and updates for you in this editorji playlist.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 05:39Published

asifchoudhary41

Asif Choudhary RT @NewIndianXpress: @XpressHyderabad The death toll rose to 32 in Telangana as heavy rains battered the state and flooded through the twin… 5 hours ago

pratidintime

Pratidin Time #NATIONAL | Telangana Floods: Death Toll Rises To 50 #Telangana #Flood #Rains #DeathToll #ChandrashekarRao… https://t.co/7BUOnN6526 8 hours ago

AaryaRanjana

Ranjana Sachan #MPYS.#Social yogi RT @indiatvnews: Telangana floods: 50 dead; state suffered Rs 5,000 crore loss, says CM K Chandrasekhar Rao | via @IndiaTVNews #TelanganaF… 9 hours ago

indiatvnews

India TV Telangana floods: 50 dead; state suffered Rs 5,000 crore loss, says CM K Chandrasekhar Rao | via @IndiaTVNews… https://t.co/zGtjr2pP3B 9 hours ago


