Telangana flood: Death toll rises to 50
Telangana flood: Death toll rises to 50
The death toll due to heavy rain and flash floods has risen to 50 in Telangana.
Water recedes from some parts of the
Hyderabad on Oct 15.
Heavy rainfall has caused severe water-logging in parts of the district.
The normal lives got affected in several areas including Ramanthapur and Amberpet.
