Automobile art festival, 'Cartist' to go virtual this year

Cartist, an automobile art festival will be held virtually this year in view of COVID-19 pandemic.

The theme of the art festival is COVID-19 warriors and climate change this year.

Organiser said, "We dedicate the festival to COVID19 warriors and climate change.

Vehicles have portraits of doctors who died while serving mankind." The art festival will be held from November 27-30.

'Cartist' is India's first platform that brings art and automobile together.