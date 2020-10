Maryland Voters To Decide On Sports Betting, Budget Powers Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Duration: 00:30s - Published 18 minutes ago Maryland Voters To Decide On Sports Betting, Budget Powers Maryland voters are deciding two statewide ballot questions with significant financial ramifications for future years, including whether to allow sports betting and if the legislature should have more power over the state budget. 0

