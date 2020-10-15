COVID-19 survivor has message for rural communities

Video Credit: 41 Action News - Duration: 02:17s - Published 46 minutes ago

FACILITATE TESTSINTERNALLY.CONCERN FOR THESPREAD OF VIRUS ISSHIFTING TO RURAL AREAS--AND TONIGHT A WOMANWHO BATTLED COVID-19 ISCONCERNED PEOPLE HAVEGROWN TIRED OFWEARING MASKS ANDSOCIAL DISTANCING.41 ACTION NEWSREPORTER NICK STARLINGSHARES HER STORY -- ANDHER MESSAGE TOEVERYONE.CONNIE OLMSTEAD SAYSSHE WAS KNOCKING ONDEATH'S DOOR WHILE SHEWAS GETTING TREATMENTTO FIGHT COVID-19 ATSAINT LUKES NORTHHOSPITALSHE LIVES ALITTLE OVER TWO HOURSAWAY IN TRENTON,MISSOURIA RURALAREAWITH NOT ASMANY RESOURCES TOFIGHT THIS VIRUS.Connie Olmstead, contractedCOVID-19, lives in Trenton"I've never been that sick inmy life ever.

"IT'S AN EXPERIENCECONNIE OLMSTEAD WISHNEVER WOULD HAVEHAPPENED TO HERSHE WAS EXPOSED TOCOVID THROUGH HERHUSBAND AND TESTEDPOSITIVE DAYS LATERConnie Olmstead, contractedCOVID-19, lives in Trenton"The first few days I wouldhave worked I did not feel badenough to not do anything."BUT SHORTLY AFTER HERSYMPTOMS CHANGED.Connie Olmstead, contractedCOVID-19, lives in Trent"I realized I was in trouble, Iwas nauseated I wasvomiting, I had diaherra Icouldn't eat or drink anything."SHE WENT TO THE ER ATWRIGHT MEMORIALHOSPITAL INTRENTONAN AFFILIATEOF SAINT LUKE'SHOSPITALTURNS OUTSHE WASN'T THE ONLYONE NEEDING HELP.Connie Olmstead, contractedCOVID-19, lives in Trenton"The ER was actually packedthat night and I was in the ERwaiting for an ambulance forabout 6 hours.

"SHE WAS EVENTUALLYTRANSPORTED TO SAINTLUKE'S NORTHBATTLINGTHE VIRUS.Connie Olmstead, contractedCOVID-19, lives in Trent"It went through my mind thatthis might be it and so therewere some times that I feltthat I could have died."CONNIE'S STORY HITS AT ACORE PROBLEM WITH THISVIRUSAS IT IMPACTSRURAL COMMUNITIES-THATMAY NOT HAVE THERESOURCES IF CASES AREBLOWING UP LIKE THEYARE RIGHT NODr. Greg Miller, Medical forHedrickand Wright"It is an issue, you knowHedrick and Wright are bothseeing increases in ourcensus and trying to have theresources available to takecare of the sicker patients is aconcern."PART OF THE ISSUEDOCTORS SAY AREPEOPLE AREN'T BEINGPREVENTIVIE-LIKEWEARING MASKS ORBEING SOCIALLY DISTANT.Dr. Greg Miller, Medical forHedrickand Wright"People have just really aren'tdoing the things that we knowcan be done easily simplsafety to help prevent thespread."CONNIE IS NOW BETTAND RESTING ATHOMEBUT WANTSEVERYONE TO TAKEPRECAUTIONS SO OTHERSNEVER HAVE TOEXPERIENCE WHAT SHEWENT THROUGH.Connie Olmstead, contractedCOVID-19, lives in Trenton"Wear the masks, stay home,stay away from crowds, that'swhat I would like to see."REPORTING IN KCNICK STARLING41 ACTION NE