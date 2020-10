UC postpones Saturday game against Tulsa due to COVID-19

Video Credit: WCPO Cincinnati - Duration: 01:26s - Published 25 minutes ago

The game has been rescheduled for early December.

THE UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATIWILL NOT BE PLAYING A FOOTBALLGAME THIS WEEKEND.COVID-19 HASFORCED THE BEARCATS TOPOSTPONE THEIR GAME AGAINSTTULSA.SPORTS ANCHOR CALEB NOEJOINS US NOW - AND CALEB, WHATDOES THIS MEAN FOR U-C?WHAT WE KNOW RIGHT NOW IS..THERE HAVE BEEN POSITIVE CASESAT U-C..

WE DON'T KNOW HOWMANY..BUT THERE ARE STUDENT-ATHLETES IN-QUARANTINE..==ANDIT'S UNFORTUNATE TO SEE THISHAPPEN..ááBUT..

THE NAME OFTHE GAME, IN COLLEGE FOOTBALLTHIS SEASON..

HAS BEEN"FLEXIBILITY"..AND THAT'S REALLY THE CASE FOREVERY SPORT..I MEAN, WHEN YOULOOK AT PRO BASKETBALL &HOCKEY, DOING BUBBLESITUATIONS..& THEN..

BASEBALL,GOING TO A 60-GAME SEASON..IT'S ALL ABOUT FLEXIBILITY..ááSO WHAT WE'RE SEEING HERE,WITH U-C IS NOT UNHEARD OF..BUT OBVIOUSLY NOT IDEAL..ááFOOTBALL-WISE..

ORHEALTH-WISE..ááNOW THEY'VEALREADY GOT A DATE SET -- TOMAKE-UP THIS WEEKEND'S GAME..IT'LL BE THE FIRST WEEK OFDECEMBER.IN A STATEMENT TODAY..

UC'SATHLETIC DIRECTOR, SAID... INPART--"We knew this season wasgoing to require a lot ofpatience and flexibility, anddisruptions were likely tohappen.

The health and safetyof student-athletes, coachesand staff is always ourprimary focus."NOW I THOUGHT THIS REALLY PUTIT IN PERSPECTIVE..

HOWFLEXIBLE TEAMS'VE HAD TO BE..==A TULSA BEAT REPORTER, TODAYON TWITTER..SHOWED HOW THEIRSEASON HAS GONE, UP TO THISPOINT...ááá5 GAMES POSTPONEDOR CANCELED ALREADY..INCLUDING CINCINNATI..

ANDTHEY'VE ONLY PLAYED 2.NOW IN THE LAST -- ALMOST 2MONTHS..THIS IS THE 30TH MAJORCOLLEGE FOOTBALL GAME, TO BECANCELED OR POSTPONED, DUE TOCOVID CONCERNS.