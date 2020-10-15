Campaign Fundraising Trump Biden 10.15.2020
Joe Biden is raking in the dough.
The democratic presidential nominee says his campaign raised 383-million dollars in September -- surpassing his august haul of 364-million.
The campaign said it was quote -- "The best month of online fundraising in american political history." the trump campaign meanwhile, has not yet announced its September fundraising numbers.
In august... President trump and the republican national committee had 325-million dollars of cash on hand.
Biden and the democratic national committee ended august with 466 million.
