Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Harris: Comms dir. 'doing well' after virus diagnoses

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:17s - Published
Harris: Comms dir. 'doing well' after virus diagnoses

Harris: Comms dir. 'doing well' after virus diagnoses

After taking her campaign virtually following the positive coronavirus diagnoses of two people in her orbit, Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris on Thursday said they are "doing well."


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Kamala Harris Kamala Harris United States Senator; 2020 Democratic vice presidential nominee

Rudy Giuliani's Daughter Urges Americans To End Trump's "Reign Of Terror" [Video]

Rudy Giuliani's Daughter Urges Americans To End Trump's "Reign Of Terror"

Rudy Giuliani's daughter is urging Americans to get involved in this election and asking them to vote for Joe Biden. Caroline Giuliani, the daughter of President Trump's personal attorney, shared some harsh criticism of her father and Trump. "The only way to end this nightmare is to vote," the 31-year-old wrote in a Vanity Fair column. She went on to say; "There is hope on the horizon, but we'll only grasp it if we elect Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published

Person who flew with Joe Biden tests positive for COVID-19

 Contact tracing after two of Kamala Harris' staffers tested positive for the virus led to the individual's positive test result.
CBS News
Harris pauses campaigning after staffer tests positive [Video]

Harris pauses campaigning after staffer tests positive

[NFA] Joe Biden's running mate Kamala Harris canceled travel plans through Sunday after one of her staff members tested positive for COVID-19, according to the the Biden campaign. Colette Luke has the latest.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:12Published

Democratic Party (United States) Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown predicts Biden will win state, and that results won't take as long as people expect

 Ohio Democratic Senator Sherrod Brown joins CBSN's "Red and Blue" to discuss how the top issues in the presidential election are impacting down-ballot races.
CBS News

President Trump says, without evidence, that Dr. Anthony Fauci is a 'democrat'

 Fauci has worked under both Democratic and Republican administrations since 1984.
USATODAY.com

Biden outperforming Trump in all key swing states, polls say

 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is outperforming President Trump in the polls in every key swing state, including North Carolina, forcing the president..
CBS News

Democratic candidate Julie Oliver says Texas will "absolutely go blue" in 2020

 Texas is seen as the ultimate Electoral College prize for Democrats, but the state has been a Republican stronghold for years. Julie Oliver, the Democratic..
CBS News

Tweets about this