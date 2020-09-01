Hoda Kotb: And The Worst Ever Guest On 'Today' Was...

On 'Watch What Happens Live,' host Andy Cohen got Hoda Kotb to play 'Plead the Fifth' with her friend and former 'Today' co-host Kathie Lee Gifford.

According to CNN, guests are asked three questions and can only 'Plead the Fifth' for one.

Kotb pleaded the Fifth on answering what was the most annoyed she has ever been with Gifford before going on air.

But she answered willingly when asked the identity of the worst guest she'd ever had on 'Today.'

It's Frank Sinatra Jr.