KY Soldier's Remains Identified 10.15.20

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 8 minutes ago

The state is making plans to honor a Kentucky soldier killed on the attack on Pearl Harbor.

Police.

The state is making plans to honor a kentucky sailor... killed during the attack on pearl harbor.

&lt;none&gt; &lt;none&gt; &lt;none&gt; the governor's office says the remains of navy fireman martin young... of hawesville... were recently identified.

The 21-year-old was stationed on the u- s-s oklahoma... when it was attacked by a japanese aircraft on december 7th 19- 41 young was one of 429 crewman killed in the attack.

The governor's office says young will be buried on may 15th 20-21 in lewisport.

Flags across the state will be lowered at half- staff that day to honor