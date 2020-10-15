KY Soldier's Remains Identified 10.15.20
The state is making plans to honor a Kentucky soldier killed on the attack on Pearl Harbor.
the governor's office says the remains of navy fireman martin young... of hawesville... were recently identified.
The 21-year-old was stationed on the u- s-s oklahoma... when it was attacked by a japanese aircraft on december 7th 19- 41 young was one of 429 crewman killed in the attack.
The governor's office says young will be buried on may 15th 20-21 in lewisport.
Flags across the state will be lowered at half- staff that day to honor