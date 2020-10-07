Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Devils 1x02 - Clip - Dominic Has To Fly Scene

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 00:51s - Published
Devils 1x02 - Clip - Dominic Has To Fly Scene

Devils 1x02 - Clip - Dominic Has To Fly Scene

Devils 1x02 - clip from Season 1 Episode 2 - Dominic Has To Fly Scene - The CW About DEVILS: An international thriller that follows Massimo Ruggero (Alessandro Borghi), the charismatic yet ruthless Head of Trading at NYL, one of the world's most important investment banks, and his mentor, NYL's CEO Dominic Morgan (Patrick Dempsey).

After Dominic appoints another colleague over Massimo following a bitter promotion battle, Massimo finds himself named prime suspect in a murder investigation.


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Devils 1x02 - Clip - Massimo Has His Suspicions Scene [Video]

Devils 1x02 - Clip - Massimo Has His Suspicions Scene

Devils S01E02 - clip from Season 1 Episode 2 - Massimo Has His Suspicions Scene - The CW About DEVILS: An international thriller that follows Massimo Ruggero (Alessandro Borghi), the charismatic..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:16Published
Devils 1x01 - Clip - You Know I'm Loyal Scene [Video]

Devils 1x01 - Clip - You Know I'm Loyal Scene

Devils S01E01 - Season 1 Episode 1 - Clip - You Know I'm Loyal Scene - The CW About DEVILS: An international thriller that follows Massimo Ruggero (Alessandro Borghi), the charismatic yet ruthless..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:32Published