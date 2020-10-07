Devils 1x02 - Clip - Dominic Has To Fly Scene

Devils 1x02 - clip from Season 1 Episode 2 - Dominic Has To Fly Scene - The CW About DEVILS: An international thriller that follows Massimo Ruggero (Alessandro Borghi), the charismatic yet ruthless Head of Trading at NYL, one of the world's most important investment banks, and his mentor, NYL's CEO Dominic Morgan (Patrick Dempsey).

After Dominic appoints another colleague over Massimo following a bitter promotion battle, Massimo finds himself named prime suspect in a murder investigation.