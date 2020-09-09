Bollywood stars get papped in and around Mumbai

Actor John Abraham along with filmmaker Mohit Suri was snapped in Mumbai's Bandra. John wore black attire while Suri was seen in casual look. Both were happily posed for the shutterbugs. Actress Bhumi Pednekar was spotted in Andheri. She looked beautiful in her white attire. Urvashi Rautela also spotted outside a cafe in Juhu. She looked cute in her dress. Meanwhile, Sophie Choudry was snapped in Bandra. She was holding a cute dog and clicked for the paparazzi.
Aditya Chopra decides to postpone the YRF 50 celebrations, would now wait for the theatres to open before the big announcement. Satyamev Jayate 2 starring John Abraham and Divya Khosla Kumar in the lead and directed by Milap Zaveri to release on Eid'21 For more scoops from Bollywood, you keep an eye out on Desimartini
Actor, Payal Ghosh has joined Ramdas Athawale’s Republican Party of India. The actor had recently accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of sexual assault. Ramdas Athawale has backed the actor and has demanded that Anurag Kashyap should be arrested. He had also accompanied the actor to meet Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari last month. Payal Ghosh has now been appointed as the vice president of the women’s wing of the party. Speaking after her induction into the RPI, Payal Ghosh said that Bollywood should boycott Anurag Kashyap till the probe into her complaint is not over. Watch the full video for all the details.
Bollywood actor Payal Ghosh joined Republican Party of India (Athawale) on October 26. She was inducted to party in the presence of RPI president Ramdas Athawale. Recently, Ghosh was in news after she accused film maker Anurag Kashyap of sexual harassment.
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut hit out at Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, calling him “petty person”. Kangana, who has been at loggerheads with the Maharashtra government, attacked the CM over the latter’s recent “ganja” comment. "You should be ashamed of yourself chief minister, being a public servant you are indulging in petty fights, using your power to insult, damage, and humiliate people who don’t agree with you, you don’t deserve the chair you have acquired by playing dirty politics. SHAME," the actor tweeted. "You being a leader having such a vengeful, myopic and ill informed views about a state which has been the abode of Lord Shiva and Maa Parvati along with many great saints like Markandya and Manu Rishi, Pandavas spent large part of their exile in Himachal Pardesh,"Kangana added. Earlier on Sunday, Uddhav hit out at Kangana Ranaut over her equating Mumbai with Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). "People who have no means of livelihood in their home come to Mumbai and betray it. Calling Mumbai as PoK is in fact the failure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He had said he would get back PoK into India," Thackeray said. “
Speaking to media in Mumbai on October 28, Shiv Sena veteran leader, Sanjay Raut spoke on whether central government should bring Uniform Civil Code or not. Raut said, "If Mehbooba Mufti, Farooq Abdullah and others want to impose Article 370 in Kashmir with help of China then central government should take strict steps. If any person who wants to unfurl tri-colour in Kashmir is stopped, then I consider it as 'Rashtra droh'." "We have said it before also that Uniform Civil Code (UCC) should be implemented in the country. If government brings something like that, then we will take a decision about it," Shiv Sena leader added.
Rhea Chakraborty was to be released today. However her judicial custody has now been extended till October 6th by special NDPS court. Deepika Padukone's name cropped up in drug nexus, actress to be summoned by NCB soon
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor performed together on the latter sister Raddhima Kapoor’s birthday and the inside video from the party went viral on social media. Fans couldn’t get over the popular couple moves dancing to Aap Jaisa Koi. See more viral posts from the week that you may have missed.
Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor was spotted in Juhu. He kept his look cool and completed it with 'essential' mask. Actor Kriti Sanon looked hot in clover green tube top and pants as she was spotted outside a salon. Timeless beauty Sushmita Sen was snapped with beau Rohman Shawl outside a clinic. Arjun Kapoor was spotted at Versova in casual look. Urvashi Rautela was snapped outside a salon and she looked beautiful as always in her black outfit. Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn was clicked in his car while leaving from a restaurant in Bandra.
Actress Shilpa Shetty was spotted in Mumbai. She was looking beautiful in her casual attire. Shilpa was also seen teasing the paps with a flying kiss. Malaika Arora was snapped in Mumbai's Bandra. She was looking gorgeous in her white dress. Actress Bhumi Pednekar was spotted outside a salon in Mumbai. She also posed for the shutterbugs. Meanwhile, Ileana D'Cruz and Tara Sutaria were also spotted in Mumbai. Sanya Malhotra was snapped at Juhu. She looked cute in her sports attire.
Mahesh Bhatt To Take Legal Action Against Actress Luviena Lodh, Director's Lawyer Issues Statement. In other news Farah Khan has officially shelved the remake of Satte Pe Satta due to copyright issues. For all the latest updates from the entertainment world, keep watching Daily Punch!
Bollywood celebrities were spotted at several places in Mumbai on Wednesday. Aditya Roy Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Farah Khan Kunder were spotted among others. Aditya Roy Kapoor was spotted in Pali hill and Tiger Shroff was seen at a Juhu dubbing studio. Farah Khan Kunder was spotted outside Kromakay salon in Juhu. Farah Khan was also seen offering a mask to one of the photographers. Abhishek Bachchan was snapped while he was walking down a road.Celebrities stepped out wearing masks and taking necessary precautions. Watch the full video for more.
Actor Ranveer Singh was spotted out and about in Mumbai on Thursday. As paparazzi surrounded him and his car for photos, they also witnessed a minor accident. A video shows Ranveer getting out of his Mercedes car to inspect what had happened. Turned out, a motorbike had brushed past Ranveer's car, scratching it. The actor simply checked the damages and went back to his car. Ranveer was later seen at Yash Raj Films' studios. On the work front, Ranveer will next be seen in the sports-drama '83'. Directed by Kabir Khan, the film is based on Indian cricket team's win at the 1983 World Cup.
Actors Adhayayan Suman and Darshan Kumaar shed light on their experiences while shooting Aashram. Adhyayan also talks about the time he was misconstrued when he talked about a bitter relationship he had with an actress. He spoke on nepotism and asked why Karan Johar and Yash Raj Films don't cast him in any film.
Mumbai Police on Wednesday issued notices to Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel, asking them to appear before cops next week to record their statements in connection with a..
Bollywood actress Nimrat Kaur was snapped at Pali Hill area in Mumbai's Bandra on October 04. She was seen in all black gym attire with high ponytail and paired it with white shoes. Nimrat will be next..