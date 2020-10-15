Global  
 

Dueling town halls for Trump, Biden

Video Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego - Duration: 05:50s
President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden held competing town halls on Thursday a week ahead of their presidential debate.


In Split-Screen Town Halls, Trump and Biden Squabble over Coronavirus Response

Biden says Trump panicked; Trump defends his handling of crisis
Duelling town halls for Trump, Biden after debate plan nixed

U.S. President Donald Trump and challenger Joe Biden will compete for TV audiences in duelling town...
Absent debate, Trump, Biden square off in separate town halls


North Texas Political, Debate Experts Discuss Impact Of Dueling Presidential Town Hall Meetings [Video]

North Texas Political, Debate Experts Discuss Impact Of Dueling Presidential Town Hall Meetings

While President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden won't debate Thursday, there's plenty of debate over what they're doing instead.

CBS4's Jim DeFede Analyzes Impact Of Thursday Night's Dueling Town Halls [Video]

CBS4's Jim DeFede Analyzes Impact Of Thursday Night's Dueling Town Halls

President Trump will be in Miami for his town hall while Democratic challenger Joe Biden will be in Philadelphia.

Dueling Town Halls Planned Instead Of Second Presidential Debate [Video]

Dueling Town Halls Planned Instead Of Second Presidential Debate

In place of a previously scheduled presidential debate, the candidates will participate in dueling town halls Thursday night; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

