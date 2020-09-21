Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

KC Golden Gloves Championships return next weekend

Video Credit: KMBC - Duration: 01:07s - Published
KC Golden Gloves Championships return next weekend

KC Golden Gloves Championships return next weekend

The pandemic shut down the majority of the boxing world but next weekend, the KC Golden Gloves Championships return.

It's the 85th year of the tournament.

NONE OTHER.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

WianBisu

Susie Hann RT @kmbc: KC Golden Gloves Championships return next weekend https://t.co/E3OwhAdvVt 4 days ago

kmbc

KMBC KC Golden Gloves Championships return next weekend https://t.co/E3OwhAdvVt 4 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

Chicago Golden Gloves Boxer Charged With Murder In Alabama [Video]

Chicago Golden Gloves Boxer Charged With Murder In Alabama

Golden Gloves boxer Ivry Hall defied the odds, survived growing up in a tough neighborhood, graduated as valedictorian and went off to college, but now he is charged with murder in Alabama.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 02:58Published