Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

President Trump asked about $400 million debt claim during NBC town hall

Video Credit: USA Today News (Domestic) - Duration: 00:52s - Published
President Trump asked about $400 million debt claim during NBC town hall

President Trump asked about $400 million debt claim during NBC town hall

During an NBC town hall, President Trump was asked about the New York Times claim that he is in $400 million in debt.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

'We Did The Right Thing': Trump Defends Coronavirus Response

President Trump defends his administration's actions on the coronavirus pandemic during a town hall...
Upworthy - Published Also reported by •New Zealand Herald


Donald Trump refuses to denounce QAnon at NBC town hall

At a town hall on Thursday evening, President Donald Trump absolutely refused to denounce the...
Mashable - Published

Don Lemon Goes OFF on NBC for Letting Trump Dictate Their Programming: ‘Outright Embarrassing Ratings Ploy!’

CNN's *Don Lemon* tore into NBC for setting up a town hall with President *Donald Trump* in direct...
Mediaite - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

President Trump asked to clarify his position on white supremacy at town hall [Video]

President Trump asked to clarify his position on white supremacy at town hall

After refusing to denounce white supremacy at the first presidential debate, President Trump took a different path at his Town Hall on NBC.

Credit: USA Today News (International)     Duration: 00:58Published
Dueling town halls for Trump, Biden [Video]

Dueling town halls for Trump, Biden

President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden held competing town halls on Thursday a week ahead of their presidential debate.

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 05:50Published
President Donald Trump asked about maskless White House ceremony during NBC town hall [Video]

President Donald Trump asked about maskless White House ceremony during NBC town hall

Moderator Savannah Guthrie asks President Donald Trump about a White House event where multiple attendees were seen without masks.

Credit: USA Today News (International)     Duration: 00:57Published