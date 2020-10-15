President Trump asked about $400 million debt claim during NBC town hall
During an NBC town hall, President Trump was asked about the New York Times claim that he is in $400 million in debt.
President Trump asked to clarify his position on white supremacy at town hallAfter refusing to denounce white supremacy at the first presidential debate, President Trump took a different path at his Town Hall on NBC.
Dueling town halls for Trump, BidenPresident Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden held competing town halls on Thursday a week ahead of their presidential debate.
President Donald Trump asked about maskless White House ceremony during NBC town hallModerator Savannah Guthrie asks President Donald Trump about a White House event where multiple attendees were seen without masks.