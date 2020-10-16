The Opening Act Movie Clip - You Bombed in a Spectacular Fashion

The Opening Act Movie Clip - You Bombed in a Spectacular Fashion - Plot synopsis: Will Chu has it all - the job, the girl - but what’s missing is his true passion in life, to become a stand-up comedian.

When he gets the opportunity he’s been waiting for, the emcee slot on the road opening for his hero Billy G., the realities of life on the stage come crashing in.

Between relentless hecklers, drunk comedy groupies and hard-to-impress morning radio DJs, things get off to a rough start.

Even if he can take the opportunity to learn from his idols and overcome the challenges, Will still needs to decide if he should continue with the life he has, or pursue the one he has always dreamt of – the life of a comedian.

US Release Date: October 16, 2020 Starring: Cedric the Entertainer, Jimmy O.

Yang Directed By: Steve Byrne