French Kiss Movie (1995) - Meg Ryan, Kevin Kline, Timothy Hutton, Jean Reno Teaser Trailer - Duration: 02:27s - Published on October 16, 2020 Video Credit:- Duration: 02:27s - Published French Kiss Movie (1995) - Meg Ryan, Kevin Kline, Timothy Hutton, Jean Reno French Kiss Movie trailer HD (1995) - Plot synopsis: A woman flies to France to confront her straying fiancee, but gets into trouble when the charming crook seated next to her uses her for smuggling. Director: Lawrence Kasdan Writer: Adam Brooks Stars: Meg Ryan, Kevin Kline, Timothy Hutton, Jean Reno 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

