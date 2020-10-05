Monsters vs. Aliens Film Clip - Doctor Of Dance

Monsters vs.

Aliens Film Clip - Doctor Of Dance - Dr. Cockroach (Hugh Laurie) uses his impressive dance moves to break into the spaceship mainframe and cue a self-destruct sequence.

Plot synopsis: When a meteor full of space gunk transforms Susan Murphy (Reese Witherspoon) into a giant, the government renames her Ginormica and confines her to a secret compound with other monsters, like bug-headed Dr. Cockroach (Hugh Laurie).

When an extraterrestrial robot lands on Earth and begins a rampage, Gen.

W.R.

Monger persuades the president to send Ginormica and her fellow monsters to battle the machine and save the planet.

Cast: Hugh Laurie, Rainn Wilson, Reese Witherspoon, Seth Rogen