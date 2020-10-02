Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published 2 weeks ago

Region soccer title between silverdale and boyd buchanan.

Bucs with the corner kick.

Ria cox the boot, and emma vinson with a karate like kick to net the goal.

Let the hug-fest begin.

1-0 boyd in the 27th minute.

Later in the first half, gracie renegar wins the ball.

And then goes with a sliding left foot kick, and we're tied at one.

Literally right before the half ended.

The bucs elle vinson is taken down by silverdale's elle lam.

Elle on elle.

Hard landing on that one.

Foul was called setting up a penalty kick in the box.

And emma vinson nets her second goal of the evening to make it 2-1 at the half.

Boyd wins the region crown with a