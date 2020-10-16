Rant and Rave: October 15th

Video Credit: WMGT - Published 7 minutes ago

Bill and Tucker has it all out this week.

Also Georgia heads to Tuscaloosa, Tech takes on Clemson, and the Falcons.

It's Rant and Braves this week, can they come back from the chilling loss to the Dodgers in game 3?

