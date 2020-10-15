Global  
 

Ice Cube Gets Persecuted On Twitter After He's Accused Of Being A Trump Supporter

Video Credit: HipHopDX - Duration: 01:59s - Published
Executive Produced By: Pro https://www.instagram.com/jaysnprolifiq/ Voiceover: Alexandra Wurst https://www.instagram.com/ayeeedubb/ Video Edit: CT https://www.instagram.com/goodluckct/ Subscribe to HipHopDX on Youtube: http://bit.ly/dxsubscribe Check out more of DX here: http://www.hiphopdx.com https://twitter.com/hiphopdx https://www.facebook.com/hiphopdx http://instagram.com/hiphopdx For over 17 years, HipHopDX has been at the forefront of Hip Hop culture online, featuring over 2.7 million readers per month.

As one of the longest-standing Hip Hop websites, DX not only stays current on Hip Hop culture, but continues to influence it, encourage it, and simultaneously reflect on its past.

Our insightful, honest editorials, unbiased reviews, premier audio and video sections, and original video content, draws one of the most loyal followings online.

Check us out at http://www.hiphopdx.com


Twitter Melts Ice Cube After He Comes Out as Adviser on Trump’s ‘Platinum Plan’ for Black America

Twitter Melts Ice Cube After He Comes Out as Adviser on Trump’s ‘Platinum Plan’ for Black America Rapper and actor Ice Cube sparked a flurry of reaction when it was revealed that he advised President...
Mediaite - Published

Ice Cube Clarifies Political Stance Amid Backlash for Working With Trump

The 'It Was a Good Day' rapper declares he hasn't endorsed 'anybody' after he's called out by a...
AceShowbiz - Published

Ice Cube Shoots Down The Notion He 'Endorsed' Donald Trump

Twitter erupted with shock and horror this week when Trump's senior campaign advisor Katrina Pierson...
HipHopDX - Published


