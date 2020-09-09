The new Audi SQ8 Interior Design

The elegant sporty look is continued in the spacious interior of the Audi SQ7 TFSI and the SQ8 TFSI.

The sport seats are upholstered with leather and Alcantara in black or rotor gray.

Their backrests feature S embossing and color-coordinated contrasting stitching complements the appearance.

The inlays are made of matt brushed aluminum.

They can optionally be made of carbon or gray, high-gloss oak veneer.

The series production scope also includes illuminated door sill trims with aluminum inlays with the S logo at the front.

The pedals, the footrest, and the loading sill protector are made of stainless steel.